FOOTBALL

NFL to change testing policy

The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of "race-norming," a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it in 2019. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more. The Black retirees will now have the chance to have their tests rescored or, in some cases, seek a new round of cognitive testing, according to the settlement, details of which were first reported in The New York Times on Wednesday. The proposal, which must still be approved by a judge, follows months of closed-door negotiations between the NFL, class counsel for retired players, and lawyers for the Black players who filed suit, Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry.

Texans release Mercilus

The Houston Texans have released veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus. He was the 26th overall pick in the 2012 draft and spent his entire career with the Texans. Mercilus was one of the longest- tenured players on the team after most of the team's stars have been traded or released in recent years. Mercilus appeared in 134 games for the Texans, which is the third most in franchise history. He has 348 tackles in his career and ranks second in franchise history behind J.J. Watt with 57 sacks. The 31-year-old appeared in six games this season with two starts for the Texans, who have won just one game. He has three sacks and four tackles for losses.

Seahawks pick up QB

The Seattle Seahawks claimed Jacob Eason off waivers on Wednesday, adding another quarterback to the roster while Russell Wilson is out following finger surgery.Eason was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. He was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020, but has appeared in just one game, attempting five passes earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington replaces kicker

Washington released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday and signed Chris Blewitt as his replacement. Hopkins was in his seventh season with the team but seemed on the hot seat with Coach Ron Rivera for several weeks. He missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in a loss last weekend to the Kansas City Chiefs. That was just his second missed field goal in 14 attempts this season, but Hopkins also missed two extra points Oct. 3 at Atlanta. Blewitt was signed to the practice squad this week after trying out with other kickers. The 26-year-old is a Washington area native who played at the University of Pittsburgh and has yet to take the field in an NFL game.

BASEBALL

Brewers fire hitting coach

Andy Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers' hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in their four-game National League division series loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers announced Wednesday they wouldn't be renewing Haines' contract. Assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz also has been told he is free to explore other options while the Brewers search for a replacement for Haines, who had been the hitting coach for the last three seasons. Milwaukee earned a fourth consecutive playoff appearance this year but ranked just 27th out of 30 major league teams in batting average and 20th in OPS. The Brewers still manufactured runs well enough to rank 12th in scoring. But the postseason magnified the shortcomings of Milwaukee's offense: The Brewers went scoreless in 33 of 36 innings and were shut out in Games 2 and 3.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans, center reach deal

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a two-year extension worth a reported $30.1 million. The extension was announced by the Pelicans on Wednesday, the same day Valanciunas made his New Orleans debut against Philadelphia. New Orleans acquired the 29-year-old Valanciunas, a nine-year veteran from Lithuania, in a trade with Memphis this past offseason. The Pelicans sent Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to the Grizzlies. Valanciunas averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds with Memphis last season.

Georgia forward out

Senior forward P.J. Horne, Georgia's only returning starter, will miss the 2021-22 season after suffering a knee injury in practice. Georgia Coach Tom Crean said Wednesday on Twitter that Horne had season-ending surgery on his right knee last weekend. He said Horne hurt the knee when he "bumped knees in a scrimmage, lost footing and went down awkwardly." Horne played his first three seasons at Virginia Tech before starting all 26 games at Georgia last season. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. His 46 three-pointers led the team. Crean described the loss of Horne as "a major blow to us." Horne was expected to provide stability and leadership to a revamped roster.

BOXING

Whyte injured; bout called

Dillian Whyte has pulled out of his Oct. 30 heavyweight fight against Otto Wallin because of a shoulder injury. Whyte's promoter, Matchroom Sport, made the announcement late Wednesday without saying if the fight will be rescheduled. Whyte was defending his WBC interim title, and the fight against Wallin was set to determine who would be mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Fury's next opponent, therefore, is up in the air, with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua in a rematch next year. Usyk took the belts off Joshua with a win on points last month.

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) strikes out during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)