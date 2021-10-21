PODCAST: Basketball preseason observations, Hogs land second 5-star commit

On today's Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon, Dudley Dawson and Matt Jones share their thoughts on the upcoming two-game basketball exhibition season and last week's Red-White Game.

This episode also includes discussion on the recent commitment of 5-star forward Jordan Walsh to the Razorbacks' 2022 class.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.