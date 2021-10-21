Prep Sports Roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Shiloh Christian reaches tournament finals

Ryan Russell hammered 27 kills to help Shiloh Christian reach the 4A-Northwest Conference tournament finals with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4 win over Farmington on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Saints (26-4-3) will face Harrison, which defeated Pea Ridge 3-1, in tonight's finals at 6:30 p.m. Farmington and Pea Ridge will square off in the third-place match. All four teams advance to the Class 4A state tournament next week at Shiloh Christian.

Freshman setter Laila Creighton dished out 56 assists to go with 16 digs, while libero Bella Bonanno picked up a team-high 31 digs for the Lady Saints. Madelyn Sestak added 10 kills, while Rylee Kallesen added nine and Abby James eight.

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

The New School 62, Union Christian 21

The Cougars opened the game with a 23-0 run to cruise to the season-opening victory on Monday night when coach David Ferrell was honored

Ferrell was honored in a dedication ceremony between varsity games putting his name on the court. Quintus McNeal led all scores with 19 points, while Evan Goldman added 10 for the Cougars, who led 41-15 at halftime.

Girls

The New School 38, Union Christian 15

The Lady Cougars picked up their first varsity win in school history on Monday.

The New School only field a junior varsity team last season. Luciana Terminella led the Lady Cougars with 15 points, while Emma Caviness added 11.