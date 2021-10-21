Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium: What to know about tailgating, tickets, kick off + more

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

The Razorbacks will play the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. It will be the Hogs’ first game against another Arkansas school since 1944. Here’s what to know before you go.

Kick off + gates

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at arkansasrazorbacks.com. Some are also available for purchase in-person at the stadium from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Spokeswoman Monika Rued said there will also be tickets available for purchase Saturday starting at 8 a.m. between Gates 9 and 10.

Tailgating

There are different options for tailgating at War Memorial Stadium.

RV spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon on Friday. Saturday parking for RVs will not be available, Rued said. RV spots were also available for reservation online, but if a vehicle is not parked in the lot by midnight Friday, the spot will be forfeited and no refund will be issued.

For general tailgating, visitors will be given spots on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. General tailgating spots cost $20 and no trailers are allowed.

Reserved tailgating spots were available, but they are now sold out. Visitors who have already bought reserved spots can begin setting up at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Corporate tailgating spots are also sold out.

Tailgaters can enjoy food trucks, inflatables and other entertainment. Tailgating area rules include a ban on glass bottles and kegs and that only small cooking grills are permitted.

Go here to see a map of where each group is tailgating.

Other policies

Large bags are not allowed into the stadium. Clear plastic bags or small clutches are permitted.

Coolers, umbrellas, strollers, tobacco products, weapons and other items are banned. Visitors will walk through a metal detector or be subject to use of a wand upon entry.

For a full list of rules, go to War Memorial Stadium’s website.

Related events

Visitors can attend a Rib Jam at the pro shop on the former War Memorial golf course from 1-9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. In addition to ribs, the event will feature live music, voter registration and covid-19 testing and vaccinations. Tickets are $45 and proceeds will benefit the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a meet and greet with Arkansas’ mascot, Tusk V, at the corner of River Market and President Clinton avenues.