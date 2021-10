Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

WOMEN'S PRESEASON POLL

Jackson State, 255 voting points (19 first-place votes)

Alabama State, 238 (1)

Southern, 194 (1)

Alabama A&M, 190 (1)

Grambling State, 147

Texas Southern, 142

Alcorn State, 118

Bethune-Cookman, 101

UAPB, 98

Prairie View A&M, 93

Florida A&M, 91

Mississippi Valley State, 49

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Saturday's games

UAPB at Arkansas, at Little Rock, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miss. Valley State, 3 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Southern, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Texas Southern, 7 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Saturday's games

Southern Arkansas at Ouachita Baptist, 1 p.m.

Henderson State at Arkansas Tech, 2 p.m.

East Central at SW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

UAM at Harding, 3 p.m.

Southern Nazarene at NW Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

SE Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Baptist, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SWAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday at Choctaw Trails, Clinton, Miss.

Men's 8,000 meters

Team standings -- 1. Jackson State 61; 2. UAPB 69; 3. Prairie View A&M 81; 4. Texas Southern 95; 5. Southern 121; 6. Grambling State 123; 7. Bethune-Cookman 162; 8. Alcorn State 177; 9. Alabama State 217; 10. Mississippi Valley State 236

UAPB top five -- 8. Baron Freeman 26:43.09 (second-team All-SWAC); 12. Rio Williams 27:03.23; 15. Terrance Johnson 27:21.50; 16. Genesis Joseph 27:22.98; 18. Tarik Xavier 27:38.49

Women's 5,000 meters

Team standings -- 1. Alcorn State 68; 2. Alabama State 77; 3. Grambling State 88; 4. UAPB 112; 5. Jackson State 136; 6. Alabama A&M 158; 7. Prairie View A&M 170; 8. Southern 181; 9. Texas Southern 201; 10. Bethune-Cookman 215; 11. Florida A&M 241; 12. Mississippi Valley State 248

UAPB top five -- 8. Zadie St. Louis 19:37.11 (second-team All-SWAC); 15. Ishmia Black 20:05.30; 17. Sarah Medcalf 20:13.71; 27. Joanna Rogers 20:50.71; 45. Shaunia McFarlane 22:32.69

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6A-EAST CONFERENCE

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

Pine Bluff at Marion

Jonesboro at Searcy

El Dorado at Sylvan Hills

Sheridan at West Memphis

5A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

Watson Chapel at Beebe

LR Christian at Pulaski Academy

Maumelle at White Hall

CONFERENCE 3A-6

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

McGehee at Barton

Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove

Smackover at Dollarway

Lake Village Lakeside at Rison

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

College soccer

UAPB at Alcorn State, TBA

College volleyball

NW Oklahoma State at UAM, 6 p.m.

Philander Smith College at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

College volleyball

SW Oklahoma State at UAM, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College soccer

UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

College volleyball

Roar Classic at UAPB: UAM at UAPB, 2 p.m.; UAM vs. UA Fort Smith, 4 p.m.; UA Fort Smith at UAPB, 6 p.m.