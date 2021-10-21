Sections
Super Quiz: The Bible

Today at 1:32 a.m.

  1. His wife was turned into a pillar of salt.

  2. What four words follow "The Lord is my shepherd"?

  3. He was the twin brother of Jacob.

  4. He is regarded by Catholics as the first pope.

  5. Name the four writers of the Gospels.

  6. What line follows "Jesus loves me, this I know"?

  7. What convict was released instead of Jesus?

  8. Paul's letters to the Ephesians are not called "letters" but "----------------."

  9. Ruth told her, "Whither thou goest, I will go."

ANSWERS:

  1. Lot

  2. "I shall not want."

  3. Esau

  4. Peter

  5. Matthew, Mark, Luke and John

  6. "For the Bible tells me so."

  7. Barabbas

  8. Epistles

  9. Naomi

