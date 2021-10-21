UAMS names Wenger vice chancellor of northwest campus in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Wednesday named Amy Wenger the next vice chancellor of its Northwest Regional Campus.

Wenger, of Fayetteville, will begin her new role on Dec. 1, according to a news release.

She succeeds Dr. Pearl McElfish, who announced last year she was stepping down from the vice chancellor position to focus on her role as the director of community health and research and serve as the associate director of community outreach and engagement at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

The vice chancellor provides leadership and coordination for the university's academic, clinical and research programs in the region, according to spokesperson Yavonda Chase.

The university's northwest campus has 290 medical, pharmacy, nursing and health professions students, 64 medical and pharmacy residents, two sports medicine fellows and 1,000 community-based faculty. It also has nine clinics and faculty conduct research to reduce health disparities, the news release states.

"I am honored to be selected to lead the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus," Wenger said. "As someone who grew up in Fayetteville, it means so much to me to be entrusted with leading our northwest campus. I look forward to working with our amazing team who strive to meet the health care needs of our community."

Wenger has a master's degree in health administration and has held multiple leadership roles at the university since 2005, the release states. She is currently vice chancellor for regional campuses and will continue to oversee that area while the school plans for new leadership.

Wenger previously served as the chancellor's chief of staff, as administrator for several areas including women's health, surgical specialties and the department of nursing and as business officer for both nursing and the Psychiatric Research Institute.

"Amy's long and varied experience working with programs and leaders across our institution and state makes her the perfect choice to lead our efforts in Northwest Arkansas," said Cam Patterson, UAMS chancellor and CEO of UAMS Health. "I am very grateful to Amy for accepting this new role and to Pearl for her leadership of the Northwest Regional Campus for the past five years."

Wenger's salary in her new job will be $286,046, according to Chase.

McElfish had led the Northwest Regional Campus since 2016.