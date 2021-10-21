UAPB names Bailey to post

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has named Marilyn Bailey, Ed.D., interim chair of its Department of Human Sciences.

Bailey will provide leadership to the department that includes food service/restaurant management; human development and family studies; merchandising, textiles and design; and hospitality and tourism management, according to a news release.

In this position, she is also responsible for oversight of UAPB's Child Development Center and the Human Sciences Cafeteria.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Bailey to this position," said Bruce W. McGowan, interim dean/director of the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences. "She brings new energy to the Department of Human Sciences and will play a vital role in elevating the department's potential for attracting more students, collaborating with various stakeholders (particularly in the textile sector and hospitality and tourism industry), and promoting innovative research initiatives in clinical nutrition."

Prior to her current position, Bailey served in several other positions at UAPB including interim assistant dean of academics for the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, associate professor in the Department of Human Sciences and director of the Child Development Center.

Much of her work has focused on staff development, curriculum planning and implementation and grant writing. Since 2014, she has brought more than $12 million in grant funds to the university, according to the release.

Bailey has a doctorate degree in educational leadership and change from Fielding Graduate University at Pasadena, Calif., and bachelor's and master's degrees in human development from Pacific Oaks College at Pasadena.

"I am honored to be leading the Department of Human Sciences with colleagues who share in the vision of 'being a premier human sciences unit offering exceptional academic, research and Extension programs that help the stakeholders we serve achieve their highest quality of life,'" Bailey said.