Unique eats: Kat Robinson's guide to State Fair food

After a year's hiatus, the Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing in Little Rock. The fair has already broken a couple of attendance records, including an all-time one-day record of 93,620.

What brings people to the fairgrounds? The amusement rides and the midway, of course. Competitions with livestock and in arts and crafts. And there's the food.

This fall sees the return of many vendors from the past, along with some extraordinary dishes. Here's a rundown of 16 of the craziest and tastiest dishes this year.

A turkey leg stuffed with macaroni and cheese. Yes, that's correct. The guys with H2Que BBQ from Jonesboro have set up their stand close to the entrance of Barton Coliseum by Cattle Barn 3 with the delightful scent of smoked pork and turkey hanging in the air. This colossal turkey leg is split open and absolutely packed with creamy macaroni and cheese for a full meal experience. Plenty to share.

Deep fried caramel apple. Pat's Kitchen, which sets up each year in the Food Court, has many delights. In addition to winning the 2019 Tasty Tom Award for Tastiest Food -- deep-fried lasagna -- Pat's Kitchen received this year's Tasty Tom for Most Creative New Fair Food with this delightful dish of battered, fried and cinnamon-rolled apple slices served with caramel sauce. Absolutely delicious.

Buffalo chili with cinnamon roll. The Midway Cafe at the south end of the Midway has plenty to offer, but this is the real standout. It's a bowl of chili made with Arkansas-raised buffalo, beans, peppers and onions, served with your choice of jalapeno pepper slices, cilantro, cheese and sour cream, with a cinnamon roll sidecar. It's called the School Day Special, and it's a popular Midwestern combination. The chili is especially tasty and perfect for a chilly weekend.

Oreo funnel cake sundae. A massive, crazy dish that really needs to be shared. It's a full-sized funnel cake, topped with soft-serve ice cream, Oreo cookie crumbles and chocolate sauce, a massive dessert you won't forget. A Reeses Pieces version is also available. Find it at the Giant Funnel Cake Sundae concession near the Big Show Diner.

Gyro fries. Think nacho fries, but instead of nacho cheese, it's fries covered in gyro meat, Feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and tomatoes. This impressively large plateful can be found at the Gyro Taco stand by the FFA Building

Deep fried mac and cheese ball. Take a softball size serving of macaroni and cheese, pack it tight into a ball, batter it in Cajun spices and deep fry it. That'll give you what you can find at Mom and Pop's BBQ concession near the entrance to Barton Coliseum. The singular sphere is this year's winner of Tastiest New Dish in the Tasty Tom Awards.

Funnel cake bacon chicken sandwich. L&M Concessions, known for their truck grill of hot roasted potatoes and corn on the cob, is also offering this entry into the "chicken sandwich wars." It's a fresh and hot chicken breast battered, fried and topped with bacon on a "bun" of funnel cakes. You can add lettuce, tomato and any condiment you want for this neat treat, but I recommend a fork to eat it.

Curried goat. A true taste of Jamaica, this is one of the many dishes offered by 10FIYASIDE at the south end of the Food Court. Delectable stewed goat in a curry sauce, served with sides, is a special treat.

Fried catfish plate. Millie's Fish-and-Shrimp is a new addition to the Arkansas State Fair Food Court, and it's already making waves with its hand-breaded catfish filets, served with battered fries and savory jalapeno hush puppies. One of the tastiest dinners at this year's fair.

Flamin' Cheeto footlong corn dog. A crazy choice, this is an all-beef hot dog battered with corn dog mix and rolled in Flamin' Hot Cheetos -- a mouthful of spicy to be found at the Corn Dog trailer by the Tornado on the west side of the Midway.

Bacon-wrapped chicken on a stick. New vendor Sue-Sue's near Gate 5 has everything you'd ever want wrapped in bacon, from hot dogs to jalapeno poppers. This ample battered and bacon-wrapped chicken breast is flavorful and a real mouthful.

Fried apple handpies. Off the Midway and away from the Food Court, you'll find homemade delights inside the Arts and Crafts Building, where Like Yo' Mama's Homemade Fried Pies is offering a dozen different pie varieties along with sweet baked quick breads, jams and jellies. These big pies are half-moon delights, with that special country kitchen flavor we all love.

Steak on a stick. Mickey's Grill in the heart of the Food Court offers chunks of premium beef on skewers, cooked right before your eyes on an open-air grill. The blend of spices and the perfect attention to doneness makes this a winner every time. Comes with a tortilla to make handling your skewer easier.

Pork chop dinners. Boss Hog's by Gate 5 offers many delights, such as turkey legs, Philly steak sandwiches and beer butt chicken. It's the thick, smoked and grilled pork chops that shine, though. Make yours a dinner by adding two sides -- such as greens, beans, yams or macaroni and cheese.

Street tacos. Several places around the fairgrounds are offering street tacos this year. The best are from the Street Taco shop in the Food Court, which grills hot steak, chicken and pork to parse over fresh corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and lime.

Coca-Cola cake. A Southern classic is waiting for you in the Big Show Diner. Get a hunk of this moist, tasty dessert that's been a part of our culinary heritage for generations. Rich, cola and chocolate cake topped with an icing of cocoa, Coke and pecans makes for a delightful bite of nostalgia. Coffee and milk are also available for maximum comfort food consumption.

Kat Robinson is an author and documentary filmmaker who specializes in Arkansas food. Email her at kat@tiedyetravels.com.

