Warren man held in fatal shooting

by Staff report | Today at 2:38 a.m.

A Warren man was arrested after another man's body was found along U.S. 63 earlier this week, the Arkansas State Police said Wednesday.

State police arrested Tony McCoy, 44, late Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Terry Adams, 38, of Warren. Adams' body was about about 7:20 a.m. Sunday along the highway 4 miles south of Warren and was transported to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

McCoy is being held at the Dallas County jail and is awaiting his first-appearance hearing.

Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

