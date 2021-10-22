Alliance selects 25 people for Artists 360 program in Northwest Arkansas

Mid-America Arts Alliance announced Wednesday the next cohort of artists to participate in the Artists 360 professional development program in Northwest Arkansas.

The program combines grant making and professional development to strengthen the careers of artists of all disciplines, according to an alliance media release.

Mid-America Arts Alliance, based in Kansas City, Mo., supports artists, cultural organizations and communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas through national traveling exhibition programs, leadership development and grant making.

The program will be offered from October 2021 to August 2022, said David Wayne Reed, alliance engagement specialist.

Twenty-five artists have been selected for the next iteration of the program, according to the release.

Artists 360 is awarding $7,500 grants to 14 project artists and $1,500 grants to six student artists, according to the release. Five artists were also selected for community activator grants of $15,000 for their work in collaborative projects creating groundbreaking work that generates dialogue and community engagement.

The program's inaugural Creative Impact grant of $25,000 will be awarded later this month to an artist who is recognized both within and outside Northwest Arkansas for contributing to and nurturing the region's cultural environment, according to the release.

Artists 360 is made possible with support from Steuart Walton and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation, according to the release.