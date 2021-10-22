Alliance selects 25 people for Artists 360 program in Northwest Arkansas

Mid-America Arts Alliance announced Wednesday the next cohort of artists to participate in the Artists 360 professional development program in Northwest Arkansas.
The program combines grant making and professional development to strengthen the careers of artists of all disciplines, according to an alliance media release.
Mid-America Arts Alliance, based in Kansas City, Mo., supports artists, cultural organizations and communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas through national traveling exhibition programs, leadership development and grant making.
The program will be offered from October 2021 to August 2022, said David Wayne Reed, alliance engagement specialist.
Twenty-five artists have been selected for the next iteration of the program, according to the release.
Artists 360 is awarding $7,500 grants to 14 project artists and $1,500 grants to six student artists, according to the release. Five artists were also selected for community activator grants of $15,000 for their work in collaborative projects creating groundbreaking work that generates dialogue and community engagement.
The program's inaugural Creative Impact grant of $25,000 will be awarded later this month to an artist who is recognized both within and outside Northwest Arkansas for contributing to and nurturing the region's cultural environment, according to the release.
Artists 360 is made possible with support from Steuart Walton and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation, according to the release.
Grant recipients
The following artists have been selected to receive grants through the Mid-America Arts Alliance’s Artists 360 program:
Project Grants
Renata Cassiano Alvarez of Springdale, Jane Blunschi of Fayetteville, Connor Brogan of Fayetteville, Robin Bruce of Fayetteville, Willi Carlisle of Prairie Grove, Kinya Christian of Springdale, Michael Day of Rogers, Sean Fitzgibbon of Fayetteville, Jasper Logan of Fayetteville, Nikola Radan of Fayetteville, Megha Rao of Bentonville, Michael Schultz of West Fork, Victor Alexander Verlage of Bentonville and Blake Worthey of Bentonville.
Student Grants
James Eaton IV of Fort Smith, Brenda Hernandez of Lowell, Karstin Johnson of Fayetteville, Sarah Loucks of Fayetteville, Junli Song of Fayetteville and Markeith Woods of Fayetteville.
Community Activator Grants
James Benham of Rogers, Amos Cochran of Van Buren, Airic Hughes of Fayetteville, Araceli Lopez of Springdale and Lia Uribe of Fayetteville.
Source: Mid-America Arts Alliance