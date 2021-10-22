Area residents among state fair winners

Winners in the youth pageants and talent shows of the Arkansas State Fair were announced Wednesday. Several are from Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.
PAGEANT WINNERS
Pageant contestants ranged from infant to 13 years of age. Winners include:
GRAND SUPREME WINNER
Presley Bennett, White Hall.
BABY MISS (0-11 MO.)
Queen: Graycelynn Jasso, Redfield.
First Runner up: Kaisley Barron, Alexander.
Second Runner up: Georgia Smoke, Bismarck.
TODDLER MISS (12-23 MO.)
Queen: Mary Lynch, Lonoke.
First Runner up: Claire King, De Valls Bluff.
Second Runner up: Kaylee Roberts, Horseshoe Bend.
TEENY MISS (2Y)
Queen: Holliday Henson, Little Rock.
First Runner up: Timber Little, Gurdon.
Second Runner up: Kinsley Murphy, Greenbrier.
TINY MISS (3Y)
Queen: Magnolia Benton, Hot Springs.
First Runner up: Paisli Carroll, Marvell.
Second Runner up: Khloe Wood, Monticello.
PETITE MISS (4Y)
Queen: Nancy Lawson.
First Runner up: Anslee Sutton, Amity.
Second Runner up: Rory Reed, Ravendon.
LITTLE MISS (5-6Y)
Queen: Ella Hansen.
First Runner up: Aisnley Cook.
Second Runner up: KaraFaye White, Arkadelphia.
YOUNG MISS (7-8Y)
Queen: CarliAnn Spradling, Nashville.
First Runner up: Stella Newton, Sheridan.
Second Runner up: Arabella Wood, Monticello.
JUNIOR MISS (9-11Y)
Queen: Harper Moran, Batesville.
First Runner up: Ella Gibson.
Second Runner up: Mariah Huggins, North Little Rock.
PRETEEN MISS (12-13Y)
Queen: Maddie Finn, Conway.
First Runner up: Brynlee Crutchfield, Malvern.
Second Runner up: Alli Cathey, Hermitage.
YOUTH TALENT WINNERS
Winners in the youth talent competition at the Arkansas State Fair include:
5-9Y DIVISION
VOCAL SOLO CHAMPION: Callen Spradling, Nashville.
VOCAL SOLO RUNNER-UP Ainsley Cook, White Hall.
DANCE SOLO CHAMPION: Addyson Easley, Little Rock.
DANCE SOLO RUNNER-UP: Lindon Miesner, Fayetteville.
DANCE GROUP CHAMPION: Southern Belles Dance Company, North Little Rock.
RUNNER-UP: Georgia Carter & Linda Miesner, Fayetteville.
VARIETY CHAMPION: Ainsley Cook, White Hall.
10-13Y DIVISION
VOCAL SOLO CHAMPION: Kaydence Sikes.
VOCAL SOLO RUNNER-UP: Taylor Richardson, Elizabeth.
DANCE SOLO CHAMPION: Trent Armstrong, Jacksonville.
DANCE SOLO RUNNER-UP: Layla Nwanne, Little Rock.
DANCE GROUP CHAMPION: Southern Belles Dance Company, North Little Rock.
INSTRUMENTAL CHAMPION: Alexia Elam, Batesville.
VARIETY CHAMPION: Ryley Pegues, Little Rock.
The Arkansas State Fair continues through Sunday at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock.