Area residents among state fair winners

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:36 a.m.

Winners in the youth pageants and talent shows of the Arkansas State Fair were announced Wednesday. Several are from Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

PAGEANT WINNERS

Pageant contestants ranged from infant to 13 years of age. Winners include:

GRAND SUPREME WINNER

Presley Bennett, White Hall.

BABY MISS (0-11 MO.)

Queen: Graycelynn Jasso, Redfield.

First Runner up: Kaisley Barron, Alexander.

Second Runner up: Georgia Smoke, Bismarck.

TODDLER MISS (12-23 MO.)

Queen: Mary Lynch, Lonoke.

First Runner up: Claire King, De Valls Bluff.

Second Runner up: Kaylee Roberts, Horseshoe Bend.

TEENY MISS (2Y)

Queen: Holliday Henson, Little Rock.

First Runner up: Timber Little, Gurdon.

Second Runner up: Kinsley Murphy, Greenbrier.

TINY MISS (3Y)

Queen: Magnolia Benton, Hot Springs.

First Runner up: Paisli Carroll, Marvell.

Second Runner up: Khloe Wood, Monticello.

PETITE MISS (4Y)

Queen: Nancy Lawson.

First Runner up: Anslee Sutton, Amity.

Second Runner up: Rory Reed, Ravendon.

LITTLE MISS (5-6Y)

Queen: Ella Hansen.

First Runner up: Aisnley Cook.

Second Runner up: KaraFaye White, Arkadelphia.

YOUNG MISS (7-8Y)

Queen: CarliAnn Spradling, Nashville.

First Runner up: Stella Newton, Sheridan.

Second Runner up: Arabella Wood, Monticello.

JUNIOR MISS (9-11Y)

Queen: Harper Moran, Batesville.

First Runner up: Ella Gibson.

Second Runner up: Mariah Huggins, North Little Rock.

PRETEEN MISS (12-13Y)

Queen: Maddie Finn, Conway.

First Runner up: Brynlee Crutchfield, Malvern.

Second Runner up: Alli Cathey, Hermitage.

YOUTH TALENT WINNERS

Winners in the youth talent competition at the Arkansas State Fair include:

5-9Y DIVISION

VOCAL SOLO CHAMPION: Callen Spradling, Nashville.

VOCAL SOLO RUNNER-UP Ainsley Cook, White Hall.

DANCE SOLO CHAMPION: Addyson Easley, Little Rock.

DANCE SOLO RUNNER-UP: Lindon Miesner, Fayetteville.

DANCE GROUP CHAMPION: Southern Belles Dance Company, North Little Rock.

RUNNER-UP: Georgia Carter & Linda Miesner, Fayetteville.

VARIETY CHAMPION: Ainsley Cook, White Hall.

10-13Y DIVISION

VOCAL SOLO CHAMPION: Kaydence Sikes.

VOCAL SOLO RUNNER-UP: Taylor Richardson, Elizabeth.

DANCE SOLO CHAMPION: Trent Armstrong, Jacksonville.

DANCE SOLO RUNNER-UP: Layla Nwanne, Little Rock.

DANCE GROUP CHAMPION: Southern Belles Dance Company, North Little Rock.

INSTRUMENTAL CHAMPION: Alexia Elam, Batesville.

VARIETY CHAMPION: Ryley Pegues, Little Rock.

The Arkansas State Fair continues through Sunday at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock.

Print Headline: Area residents among state fair winners

