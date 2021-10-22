The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 21, 2021

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-19-63. Arkansas Department of Human Services Crimes Against Children Division v. Steven D. Mitchell, from Izard County Circuit Court. Administrative law judge decision affirmed; circuit court order reversed; court of appeals opinion vacated.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-21-289. Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC; and Arkansas Racing Commission v. Gulfside Casino Partnership, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and dismissed. Wood and Womack, JJ., and Special Justice Jim Spears concur. Hudson and Webb, JJ., dissent. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

