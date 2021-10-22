Sections
Bentonville residents can give input on use of American Rescue Plan money at public meeting Nov. 2

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- City officials will host an American Rescue Plan public meeting Nov. 2.

The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 305 S.W. A St.

The meeting will allow the public and elected officials to hear from city staff about the American Rescue Plan. The meeting will also provide a forum to hear from the residents on the use of the money, according to a news release.

Bentonville will receive $6.94 million -- $3.47 million this year and next. The City Council has discussed one-time payments of $2,000 to full-time city employees and $1,000 to part-time employees. The estimated cost is $1.5 million.

Residents may attend in person or can register at https://bit.ly/3aZn5Oc for an online option.

