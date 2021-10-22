Casino: Embrace PB

Editor, The Commercial:

Most anyone reading this has likely seen the Saracen Casino commercials that run multiple times each afternoon and evening during Little Rock newscasts.

The ads are slickly produced with catchy songs and eye-popping scenes of glitzy slot machines and exuberant winners.

But why do they always advertise the casino as being "40 miles south of Little Rock"?

To me, it's because they think the name Pine Bluff doesn't have that sexy cachet.

You know, because of the years of people saying "Crime Bluff" and all that nonsense.

No, their highfaluting clientele from the Capital City can't say they are going to Pine Bluff. They have to say they are driving their Mercedes-Benzes just 40 miles away from the Chenal Country Club.

Well, I am proud of my birth city, and I am always happy to tell people how great the city is. I think the casino should feel the same way. They need to embrace Pine Bluff and help promote its image rather than scoffing at saying the words "Pine" and "Bluff" together.

Come on, Saracen. You can do better. Tell people that your casino is located in Pine Bluff!

John Worthen,

Bearden