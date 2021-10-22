Cold front to bring state chance for severe storms Sunday, forecasters say

A cold front expected to move into northwestern Arkansas on Sunday night will bring a chance for severe thunderstorms across the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern portions of the state are at an enhanced risk of seeing hail as large as a quarter and 60 mph winds, a weather service briefing states. Forecasters said a “few tornadoes” are also possible.

Much of the rest of Arkansas is at a slight risk for severe weather, the weather service said.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the cold front, according to the briefing, which was released Friday.

Forecasters predicted the thunderstorms will gradually weaken Monday morning as activity spreads into eastern and southeastern parts of the state.

