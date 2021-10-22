Universities’ black alums to be honored

The Black Action Collective will host A Collective Affair today to celebrate black alumni from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff who distinguished themselves professionally and in service to the community and state, according to a news release.

The alumni party and tailgate will be held today from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel at North Little Rock.

The affair also raises funds for scholarships for students attending the UofA and UAPB. This year organizers plan to provide over $25,000 for more than 50 students who are in dire need of financial assistance.

Participants are asked to RSVP. Space is limited and registration is required. Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acollective-affair-uofa-uapb-alumni-party-tickets-162849369849 or bacnwa.org. Follow the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Bark in the Park scheduled for Saturday

Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host Bark in the Park from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Irene Holcomb Bark Park, 1610 W. Third Ave.

The event will include free nail care from Diamond State K9 Training, Paw Spa and Mobile Grooming, giveaways by Pet Sense and on-site puppy adoptions with the Pine Bluff Animal Shelter, according to a news release. All dogs must be in compliance with the city code. Details: (870) 510-0201.

Ad, promo commission plans meeting

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St.

The agenda includes reports, A&P business audits, and 2022 grant funding, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Saracen Landing rummage sale nears

Saracen Landing will host a community wide yard sale from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Participants can hold their own pop-up shop at the event, according to a news release.

People will be selling antiques, paintings, office furniture, housewares, clothes and other items. For vendor and food registration, call Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department at (870) 536-0920 or (870) 536-0925.

Hendren to address Political Animals

The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club will meet at noon Oct. 28 at the Monticello Western Sizzlin.

State Sen. Jim Hendren (I-Gravette) will be the featured speaker. He will discuss Common Ground Arkansas — a newly formed political coalition that has garnered statewide and national attention, according to a news release.

The Political Animals Club is a nonpartisan group for individuals in Southeast Arkansas who seek civil discussion of political and policy issues affecting the region, state, and nation. There are no membership fees to join the club and all are welcome, according to the release.

Those planning to attend the meeting should RSVP by emailing John Davis at searkpoliticalanimals@gmail.com.

VA’s virtual claims clinic set Thursday

Little Rock VA Regional Office holds its next virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. To reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 by Oct. 27 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents.

For more details about VA’s benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.