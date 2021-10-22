Congress seeks info on investigation

A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday it sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting by Nov. 4 all documents and communication about the probe into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team.

"We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL's handling of this matter," U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote in the letter to the commissioner.

"Communications between league management and WFT leadership also raise questions about the league's asserted impartiality in these investigations."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter and shares the committee's "concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon."

The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was "toxic" and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.