Farming operations

NBC News recently kicked off a story about inflation, the supply chain, and the John Deere strike by visiting an auction house in Iowa. The lede: A slightly used tractor that had been bought for $109,000 brand-new back in 2009 sold at auction recently for $143,000.

Imagine. A used tractor not only going for 143K, but for tens of thousands of dollars more than it sold for off the lot, when the green paint was still new.

The rest of us should have invested in some used tractors last year. They'd be worth a fortune today.