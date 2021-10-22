Federal magistrate orders house arrest for Little Rock man charged in child porn case

An Arkansas man living in New York City was placed in the custody of his father and under house arrest on a federal charge of possession of child pornography after the government argued that he poses too great a danger of flight to remain free on bond.

Justin Anthony Holzknecht, 31, has been held in the Pulaski County jail since he was arrested by the FBI on Oct. 7. A criminal complaint filed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Pullen accused Holzknecht of exchanging texts with an undercover FBI agent in New York that suggested he may have sexually assaulted an 8-year-old family member during a visit to central Arkansas earlier this month.

William Holzknecht agreed to act as his son's custodian until the case is resolved, and told U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray that he would place passwords on all devices in the home that can access the internet and keep all guns in the home in padlocked storage, as well as all laptop computers, during the hours that Justin Holzknecht is in the home alone.

In addition, Ray ordered all gaming consoles in the home to be removed and all cellphones in the home to be password protected.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant argued for detention for Holzknecht, saying that the conduct he is accused of indicates the he would pose a danger to the community, but Ray found the conditions he imposed could reasonably assure public safety.

According to FBI Special Agent Joshua Pullen, Justin Holzknecht came to the attention of the Little Rock FBI office after being alerted by the FBI New York field office after an undercover agent there engaged in back-and-forth messaging with him on Oct. 6 and 7.

According to the complaint, Holzknecht, who was living in New York City, had texted the undercover agent that he was planning to have sex with an 8-year-old male family member.

"I think he will be gay," the complaint said was the message contained in one text identified as being sent by Holzknecht to the agent. "And everyone says he reminds them of me. So I'll start with him touching and see if we can go further."

When he was interviewed by the FBI in Little Rock, the complaint said, Holzknecht admitted to having child pornography on his phone and that a search of his phone turned up a video of a prepubescent male performing oral sex on an adult male.

Pullen testified on Thursday Holzknecht first made contact with the undercover agent in an anonymous chat room and the two soon took their conversations offline via text message. He said pornographic images of children found uploaded to Dropbox were traced back to Holzknecht.

Holzknecht's attorney, Rebecca Morgan Ferguson of North Little Rock, asked Pullen if any real proof of the alleged conduct existed.

"All we have are the text messages and the pictures of the child," he said.

Pullen told Ferguson that the contents of messages between the two indicated to him that there was likely some degree of sexual contact between Holzknecht and the child.

"There was some degree of touching," he said.

"That's in your affidavit," Ferguson pointed out. "But in the actual complaint he's only charged with possession of pornography, right?"

Pullen said that was the charge.

Ferguson questioned Holzknecht's father about his willingness to ensure his son's compliance with any conditions imposed by the court.

"You are asking that Justin be released into your custody?" Ferguson asked William Holzknecht.

"If possible," he replied.

Ferguson asked, "So you know ... if you became aware that Justin had violated any of type of release conditions that you would be required to report him to probation?"

"I am aware," he said.

"And are you willing to do that?" she asked.

"Yes," he said.

Under questioning by Bryant, William Holzknecht disclosed that all of the adults in the home would be gone all day during the week. He said he and his family had lived in the five-bedroom home since he purchased it in 2002.

"Is it in a residential neighborhood?" she asked. "Out in the country?"

"It's residential."

"Are there kids that live on your street?"

"Yes."

"A lot of them?"

"Probably," he answered. "I know there's two or three next door and two across the street."

"This is a troubling case," Ray said. "Ms. Ferguson is certainly right that the criminal complaint at this stage has only charged Mr. Holzknecht with possession of child pornography, but he's not yet been indicted."

But, he said, his legal obligation under the Bail Reform Act of 1984 is to determine reasonable assurance of safety, not an ironclad guarantee.

"Mr. Holzknecht has no prior criminal history," Ray said. "He is certainly entitled to the presumption of innocence."

But, Ray said, Holzknecht's release would be under the most restrictive conditions available for the judge to impose.

"If you violate any of these conditions I"m going to lock you up," Ray told Holzknecht.