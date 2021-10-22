FYI: CB To You Mobile Art Lab visits Huntsville

Today

Featured Artisan -- Watercolor with Leana Fisher, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 2:30-5 p.m., Madison County Library in Huntsville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Used Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23, Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation -- Marshallese canoe carving, 4-5 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Peter/Wendy" -- An original adaptation of "Peter Pan," 7 p.m. today, 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.

"Designing Women" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- With Shannon Wurst & Brad Helms, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Fall gardening with Samantha Best, nature interpretation specialist, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with music by Papa Rap at 11 a.m. and music by Pat Ryan Key at noon, Madison County Library in Huntsville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Fossil Museum -- With the University of Arkansas Museum, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium and Fall Fest -- 3-6 p.m., in the "back yard" at Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Night -- Fright at the Museum, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Slab, Coil, Pinch Hand Building Functional Pottery with Katie Fitzgerald, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

