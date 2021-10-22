Gentry K-9 receives body armor donation

GENTRY -- The Gentry Police Department's K-9, Harry, has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Harry's vest was sponsored by Nancy Coleman of Aldan, Pa., and embroidered with the sentiment, "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted and NIJ-certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s says it has provided more 4,415 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. said it accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org or by mail at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.