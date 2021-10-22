Gravette tree giveaway scheduled Saturday

GRAVETTE -- Gravette will be holding a tree giveaway Saturday from 8 a.m. until all trees are gone.

The event will be held at the top of Old Town Park, located at 110 Park Drive in Gravette.

Two hundred trees are being provided through a grant awarded from the Walton Family Foundation. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to two per household. Proof of residency in the Gravette city limits, which includes Hiwasse, is required.

Tree species available include black haw viburnum, flowering dogwood, pawpaw, witch hazel, American plum, sugar maple, shellbark hickory, pecan and northern red oak.

Carroll Electric is partnering with the city of Gravette for the free tree giveaway. It will have staff on hand to help load trees into vehicles. It will also have a certified arborist available to answer questions from citizens about planting the trees or about the general care of trees.