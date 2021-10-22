Harding continues strong run

Harding has put itself in position to be the highest-rated team from the Great American Conference when the first NCAA Division II rankings are released Monday afternoon.

Just do the math.

Harding (6-1, 6-1 GAC) has won five games in a row since a Week 2 32-31 loss at Southeastern Oklahoma State, a stretch that includes convincing wins against Ouachita Baptist (6-1, 6-1), Henderson State (6-1, 6-1) and Oklahoma Baptist (4-3, 4-3).

The Bisons have played the toughest schedule to date of the GAC's four remaining 6-1 teams, having faced seven opponents with a combined winning percentage of 61.2.

Their remaining four opponents -- Arkansas-Monticello, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas Tech -- are a combined 6-22.

Harding moved up to No. 12 in this week's American Football Coaches Association top 25, is No. 4 in the d2football.com top 25 and even cracked Wayne Cavadi's Power 10 Rankings, which appear weekly on NCAA.com, at No. 5.

All Harding needs to do to ensure itself a share of the GAC title and a spot in the Division II playoffs is to win its final four games, starting with intrastate rival UAM at 3 p.m. Saturday in Searcy.

The Boll Weevils (4-3, 4-3) are the last team with more than two wins left on the Bisons' schedule, and UAM Coach Hud Jackson said it would be fine with him if Harding decided to exhale a bit after last week's 46-21 road win against previously undefeated Henderson State.

"I hope they're thinking all that," Jackson said. "I doubt it. We're looking forward to the challenge."

UAM, coming off a 34-0 home loss to OBU last week, needs a bounce-back effort from sophomore quarterback Demilon Brown, who had season-low totals in passing (93 yards) and rushing (14 yards).

Jackson said Brown was banged up a bit and was held out of practice last week, but he is full go right now.

"That guy's special," Jackson said of Brown, a sophomore from Rivercrest. "He'll bounce back. He'll be great."

To beat Harding, which leads the nation in rushing yards per game (363.1) and time of possession (36:38) Jackson said it will take a team effort of the highest order.

"Assignment football," Jackson said. "It's not about going out there and making plays. It's about doing your assignment. If you don't do your assignment, you get exploited.

"If you do your assignment, that gives you your best chance at being successful. That's the bottom line."

Jackson couldn't help but laugh when told the Bisons, who have completed 10 passes all season, lead the nation in passing yards per completion (28.1).

"If they've got to start throwing to beat us, we might be in pretty good shape," Jackson said. "We'll play that as it happens."

Harding Coach Paul Simmons said he was surprised with how little celebrating there was among the Bisons in Arkadelphia, something he attributed to the business-like nature of his team.

"I really think these young men have big things on their mind," Simmons said on his weekly YouTube show. "They expect to win. They expect to keep winning."

Simmons said UAM is a difficult foe.

"Coach Jackson does a great job," Simmons said. "He's a good man. He'll have his team ready to play against us. He always does. It's never an easy game for us."

Simmons said there is no rest for the Bisons if they plan on playing in the postseason.

"We have put ourselves in a position where every game is crucial," Simmons said. "We're not the kind of team that can just show up and beat somebody. We have to prepare and earn everything we can get."

Polling places

There are three Great American Conference teams in the latest American Football Coaches Association top 25 poll.

Ouachita Baptist (6-1, 6-1 GAC) came in at No. 7, five spots ahead of Harding, which beat the Tigers 38-21 three weeks ago in Searcy.

Henderson State (6-1, 6-1) dropped from No. 9 to No. 20 after its 25-point home loss to Harding.

The Bisons moved up to No. 4 in the d2football.com Top 25, with OBU checking in at No. 8 and Henderson slipping to No. 22.

Superlatives galore

Harding fifth-year senior fullback Cole Chancey was named GAC co-Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 231 yards and 4 touchdowns in Harding's 46-21 victory at Henderson.

It was the fourth time Chancey has earned the weekly GAC honor, and the third time in his career that he rushed for more than 200 yards in a game.

Chancey, who is both Harding's and the GAC's all-time rusher with 4,465 yards, is the NCAA Division II active leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (57). He has scored a rushing TD in 13 consecutive GAC games. Chancey has tied his career high with 15 rushing TDs in 2021, six off the school record of 21 by Park Parish in 2016.

Brock the rock

Southern Arkansas strong safety Brock Floyd, a junior from Frisco, Texas, was named the GAC's Defensive Player of the Week after recording 14 tackles in last week's 34-17 win over Arkansas Tech.

Floyd also posted a 60-yard scoop and score of an Arkansas Tech fumble to get the Muleriders back in the game after they fell behind 14-0.

Big Citty

Harding 6-4 junior wide receiver Kage Citty touched the ball twice in last Saturday's 46-21 victory over Henderson, and he made them count.

Citty bulled his way up the middle of the Henderson State punt team to block Tristan Heaton's punt with the score tied 7-7 with 5:25 to play in the first quarter.

The ball bounced off Citty's arm and bounced out of the end zone for a safety to give Harding a lead it would never relinquish.

On offense, Citty caught one pass, a 33-yard touchdown from Preston Paden with 11:39 to play in the third quarter, to give Harding a 29-7 lead.

"Obviously, when my name's called, I try to make the best of it as I can," said Citty, who has 4 catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns. "I need the O-line do its job, Preston to do his job, so I can do my job."

QB concerns

Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said senior quarterback Jack Lindsey will be a game-time decision Saturday for the Wonder Boys' 2 p.m. kickoff with Henderson State in Russellville.

Lindsey, a transfer from the University of Arkansas, left Saturday's 34-17 loss to Southern Arkansas with a shoulder stinger in the second quarter, and the Wonder Boys went stagnant on offense.

"Losing him was hard on us," Shipp said. "Jack brings a presence to the huddle. He brings a calmness."

Lindsey (1,234 passing, 9 TDs; 190 rushing, 2 TDs) is averaging 203.4 yards per game of total offense.

If Lindsey can't go, Shipp said either Caleb Canady, a transfer from the University of Arkansas-Monticello, or Cade Yeager, a redshirt sophomore from Northeastern (Okla.) State, will get the call.

Draw it up

Southern Arkansas third-year freshman tailback Jariq Scales rushed 23 times for 245 yards Saturday in SAU's 34-17 victory over Arkansas Tech, and Wonder Boys Coach Kyle Shipp said it was an impressive effort.

"What he's done, is amazing," Shipp said. "I've never seen a team run the draw as good as SAU does. It's pretty unreal."

Scales (137-908 rushing, 5 TDs) is second in the GAC in rushing behind TJ Cole (930 yards) of Ouachita Baptist.