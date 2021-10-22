High school football schedule

Thursday's game
6A-West
Little Rock Parkview 48, Russellville 7
Today's games
7A-Central
Bryant at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Conway
Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Southwest
Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
7A-West
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West
Springdale Har-Ber at Fort Smith Southside
Bentonville at Rogers
Fayetteville at Springdale
6A-East
Pine Bluff at Marion
Jonesboro at Searcy
El Dorado at Sylvan Hills
Sheridan at West Memphis
6A-West
Greenwood at Benton
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home
Lake Hamilton at Van Buren
5A-Central
Watson Chapel at Beebe
Little Rock Christian at Pulaski Academy
Maumelle at White Hall
5A-East
Batesville at Brookland
Nettleton at Forrest City
Valley View at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Wynne
5A-South
Hot Springs Lakeside at De Queen
Camden Fairview at Hope
Texarkana at Hot Springs
5A-West
Farmington at Greenbrier
Morrilton at Harrison
Clarksville at Pea Ridge
Alma at Vilonia
4A-1
Huntsville at Berryville
Gravette at Green Forest
Gentry at Prairie Grove
Elkins at Shiloh Christian
4A-2
Bald Knob at Clinton
Southside Batesville at Heber Springs
Stuttgart at Mills
Central Arkansas Christian at Lonoke
4A-3
Trumann at Blytheville
Highland at Cave City
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas
Gosnell at Rivercrest
4A-4
Mena at Dardanelle
Waldron at Dover
Ozark at Pottsville
4A-7
Ashdown at Arkadelphia
Malvern at Fountain Lake
Benton Harmony Grove at Nashville
Bauxite at Joe T. Robinson
4A-8
Hamburg at Crossett
Dumas at DeWitt
Star City at Helena-West Helena
Monticello at Warren
3A-1
Greenland at Cedarville
Lincoln at Charleston
West Fork at Hackett
Mansfield at Lavaca
3A-2
Melbourne at Harding Academy
Mountain View at Salem
3A-3
Hoxie at Manila
Corning at Palestine-Wheatley
Harrisburg at Piggott
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Booneville at Atkins
Baptist Prep at Danville
Two Rivers at Mayflower
Perryville at Paris
3A-5
Glen Rose at Centerpoint
Jessieville at Fouke
Genoa Central at Horatio
Bismarck at Prescott
3A-6
McGehee at Barton
Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove
Smackover at Dollarway
Lake Village at Rison
2A-3
East Poinsett County at Cross County
2A-4
Quitman at Bigelow
Mountainburg at Conway Christian
Johnson County Westside at Hector
Yellville-Summit at Magazine
2A-5
Gurdon at Poyen
2A-6
Carlisle at Clarendon
England at Hazen, ccd.
2A-7
Foreman at Lafayette County
Dierks at Murfreesboro
2A-8
Fordyce at Parkers Chapel, ccd.
Hampton at Junction City
Nonconference
Bearden at Magnet Cove
Lamar at Riverview
Marked Tree at Des Arc, ccd.
Eight man
Midland at Augusta
KIPP Blytheville at Cedar Ridge
Rector at Decatur
Marvell-Elaine at Cutter-Morning Star
Woodlawn at Strong-Huttig
Little Rock Hall at Marshall
Episcopal Collegiate at Rose Bud