Happy birthday (Oct. 22): A magical scene comes together as you learn to trust your talent and intelligence, which go far beyond the practical or factual. What you're conscious of knowing is but a sliver of what you really know. You'll travel for a celebration. Professional improvements lead to personal gains and vice versa.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As you march ever-forward, you'll see the scenery shift. What's less apparent is the ways you are transforming with it. There is no better or worse way to develop. Accept change as the only constant in life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The ego is a fanciful child who can make a person believe any number of false things. Vigilance against its narcissism is the habit of champions. You're guided by thoughtfulness and restraint.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Theoretically, it would seem the simplest way to wisdom is to cling to solitude. The wise hermit on the hill is a trope to span the centuries, and yet, in reality, the more social you are, the sager you will become.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will mentally project yourself all around a problem, eventually perching in a place that allows you to see much of it at once. You'll help others by sharing your broad view.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you always say "yes," then agreement is not really a decision; it's a default. This is why people take "yes" for granted. Throw in a "no." You grow more in touch with your own power by exercising it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't be too quick to call something a waste of time just because it doesn't categorize. Maybe the category hasn't been invented yet. But if it feels important, it probably is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who say they want closure often just want a more readily acceptable ending. Acceptance is the final step. While it may not be possible to get a different ending, acceptance is a choice you can make any time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've had your share of telepathic connections, but right now there's no one reading your mind, so the quickest way to get your needs met is to ask directly for what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People around you are already primed to feel a certain way. It is your awareness of their feelings and the possible trigger points that exist that make you an expert at reading the room and a trusted leader, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): With messy problems, traditional cause-and-effect thinking won't work. Try things out in person. It's the only way to really understand, on a visceral and practical level, what's at stake.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Once you figure out what you want, don't be afraid to make it happen. Think of life as an experiment. You get to try things on. You'll know when it fits, and later you can double down on what's working.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You need help. Recognizing this is not weakness; it's strength. Leaders delegate. Decide who can help you and why they should, and then build the perfect pitch from there.

SWEET GOODBYES FOR THE LIBRA SUN

The solar journey through Libra brought get-acquainted meetings, opportunities for partnership, efforts of bonding and mutually satisfying agreements. The sun moves out of the sign of relationships, justice and aesthetics to narrow the focus and consolidate efforts. The Scorpio sun will invite a deep dive on the one or two things that matter most.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Give people, venues and experiences repeat business. You can’t tell much from one visit. Keep showing up to see what happens… three’s a charm.

Give people, venues and experiences repeat business. You can’t tell much from one visit. Keep showing up to see what happens… three’s a charm. TAURUS: Tonight, there will be nothing more attractive than enthusiastically expressed pleasure in the opportunity at hand.

Tonight, there will be nothing more attractive than enthusiastically expressed pleasure in the opportunity at hand. GEMINI: Your receptiveness to people lifts their energy.

Your receptiveness to people lifts their energy. CANCER: Settle in. The cooler you feel, the cooler you’ll be.

Settle in. The cooler you feel, the cooler you’ll be. LEO: If you know what’s happening on a subconscious level, you hold the reigns to the relationship.

If you know what’s happening on a subconscious level, you hold the reigns to the relationship. VIRGO: You’ll shine in the company of friends. The food, fun and conversation will be stellar, and you’ll relish it all.

You’ll shine in the company of friends. The food, fun and conversation will be stellar, and you’ll relish it all. LIBRA: As nice as it was, you don’t want what you had before. It’s time for something new.

As nice as it was, you don’t want what you had before. It’s time for something new. SCORPIO: Before you leave the house, take the time to center yourself and get clear on your intentions for the night.

Before you leave the house, take the time to center yourself and get clear on your intentions for the night. SAGITTARIUS: Many will want to buy what you are selling.

Many will want to buy what you are selling. CAPRICORN: Once you’re bold enough to follow through with your plan, your resourcefulness will unfold and flourish.

Once you’re bold enough to follow through with your plan, your resourcefulness will unfold and flourish. AQUARIUS: If you’re worried about moderating a behavior, it will be easier to abstain entirely.

If you’re worried about moderating a behavior, it will be easier to abstain entirely. PISCES: Don’t rely on logic for matters of body and soul. The answers are in your heart and/or gut.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Scorpio and Gemini possess two distinct types of charisma. Gemini is charming with a gift for small talk and a knack for landing on winning conversational topics. Scorpio’s magnetic allure hones in on points of connection and quickly forms bonds of unexpected emotional depth. These styles don’t always find an easy rhythm together, but this weekend is an exception. Things heat up fast.