• Mike Swafford, spokesman for the Morgan County jail in Alabama, said a man being booked into the lockup wound up at the hospital after a body scan during admission revealed a shell from a .410-gauge shotgun in his abdomen.

• Michael Mandel Baldwin, 52, of Alexandria, Va., was charged with wire fraud and securities fraud after a federal grand jury determined he duped investors out of more than $740,000 by persuading them to help him build a religion-themed family entertainment venue.

• Ed Acuti, a police sergeant in Aurora, Colo., was suspended and is under investigation after he was captured on body-camera footage yelling and cursing at a 17-year-old driver who had been pulled over on suspicion of speeding, the Police Department said.

• Ally Leggett, a resident of Bunn, N.C., where buzzards have chosen to gather for the past year, said she recently counted 58 of the birds in her yard, on the roof of her house, along the fence and atop the garage, adding that they have pulled bricks from her chimney.

• Bob MacLean, senior veterinarian at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, said the staff is excited to learn that one of their critically endangered Sumatran orangutans is expecting twins, saying the chance of the species becoming pregnant with multiple offspring is extremely rare.

• Andrew Jacob Maresh, 23, was convicted in the Cullman, Ala., killing of a friend whose 2018 slaying was covered up for seven weeks when Maresh and two others used the victim's cellphone to mislead his relatives, friends and police into believing the victim was still alive.

• Molly Eime, a spokesperson at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, said the hospital is working with authorities after one of the facility's security guards fatally shot a man who rammed the guard with his car.

• Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Missouri-Columbia, said the school is reviewing safety methods after an alcohol-fueled party ended with a freshman being taken to the hospital and prompted the university to suspend all fraternity activities.

• Jerrell Alexander, 31, of Raceland, La., will remain behind bars after a state appeals court upheld his conviction and consecutive life sentences for the 2018 double murder of two men during a holdup in a garage.