The nation in brief: Lake Tahoe threat now fully contained

Lake Tahoe threat now fully contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- The 2-month-old California wildfire that threatened the Lake Tahoe resort region over the summer has been declared 100% contained, officials said.

The fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles of the Sierra Nevada and burned hundreds of homes, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a report from firefighting officials.

Storms this week covered the western side of the fire in snow, rain fell on the eastern side and stronger storms are expected throughout this week. The fire is expected to continue smoldering long into the winter, authorities said.

The fire was reported Aug. 14 and destroyed 1,000 structures including more than 770 homes as it marched toward the tourist destination community of South Lake Tahoe, which was spared. Many of the homes that were destroyed were in the small rustic forest community of Grizzly Flat.

Elsewhere in California, in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades mountain ranges, the gigantic Dixie Fire was 97% contained as of late Wednesday.

That wildfire became the second-largest in the California's recorded history as it raged across 1,505 square miles, destroying more than 1,300 structures including nearly 700 homes.

Woman to stay locked up in spy case

WASHINGTON -- A Maryland woman charged along with her husband in a plot to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country must remain behind bars after a judge on Thursday determined she was a flight risk and a danger to national security.

Lawyers for Diana Toebbe had argued for her release during a detention hearing Wednesday. She and her husband, Jonathan, a Navy nuclear engineer, were arrested earlier this month on charges that they violated the Atomic Energy Act.

U.S. authorities say Jonathan Toebbe had tried to pass secrets about sophisticated Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Diana Toebbe is accused of serving as a lookout on three separate occasions in which her husband deposited memory cards containing sensitive information at pre-arranged, "dead-drop" locations.

In a ruling Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble rejected arguments from defense lawyers that Diana Toebbe could be released under certain conditions to her Annapolis home.

"Although Defendant has no prior criminal history, the nature and circumstances of the charges against her and her actions demonstrate that Defendant is a danger to every community and to our national security by clear and convincing evidence," Trumble wrote, also describing her as a flight risk.

Warmer winter forecast for most of U.S.

NEW YORK -- Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicted two-thirds of the U.S. will see above average temperatures from December through February, while the Pacific Northwest and southern Alaska will likely get colder than usual. The Midwest, Northwestern states and Hawaii should expect above normal precipitation while the South will have less.

As the U.S. enters a second La Nina year in a row, these weather conditions across the country are typical, said Jon Gottschalck of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

La Nina, the flip side of El Nino, is the periodic cooling of parts of the Pacific, affecting weather patterns worldwide.

A dry winter down south means worsening drought across Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Southern California and other Western states.

Gottschalck also said it will be less likely than normal for the Northeast and Texas to experience paralyzing blizzards that shut down cities last winter.

Drug bust yields 12.5 pounds of fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO -- A drug bust by federal agents and San Francisco police netted 12.5 pounds of the deadly narcotic fentanyl and charges against 18 people suspected of supplying drug dealing operations in the city's troubled Tenderloin neighborhood, authorities announced this week.

Federal prosecutors charged eight people with conspiracy, each in connection with one of two drug trafficking organizations based in the San Francisco Bay Area that distributed fentanyl and other narcotics shipped in bulk from Southern California, officials said.

San Francisco's Tenderloin is a diverse neighborhood that has families with children living in apartments, homeless people, theater venues and government buildings including City Hall and the U.S. Attorney's office. It's also a neighborhood where dealers peddle drugs in the open and users shoot up the drugs in public stairwells.

"The staggering loss of life we've seen due to drug overdoses is a public health calamity San Franciscans haven't witnessed since the height of the AIDS crisis," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

Fentanyl is a cheap and potent opioid that has fueled overdose deaths in San Francisco and around the U.S.