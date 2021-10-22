LIVE! in NWA: Effron White in Fayetteville, plus live music all over NWA

Arkansas native Effron White is a New Folk Award winner at the esteemed Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas with a voice described as "Dylan, Waits, and Prine in a Guy Clark wrap." The singer-songwriter returns to Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Fall Music on the Mountain series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org; effronmusic.com.

ELSEWHERE

• The Nace Brothers ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; Vintage Pistol ($10-$15) performs an album release celebration at 8:30 p.m. today; and Hot Lix ($15) performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Amber & the Relics perform at 7 p.m. today; and Old Dime Box performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Reckless Kelly performs at 8 p.m. today at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. $20-$25. 222-6186; templelive.com.

• Shannon Wurst performs with Brad Helms for the Super Saturday series at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. Free. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The inaugural Live Free Music and Arts Festival will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. Free. 442-4555; prairiestreetlive.com.

• Earl and Them perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

