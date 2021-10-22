Marshallese coalition hosting family movie night, vaccination event in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese will host a free movie night and vaccination event for families tonight in an effort to increase vaccination among the region's Marshallese residents.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Black Oak Apartments at 608 Black Oak Ave., in Springdale, according to a news release.

Kids will watch The Addams Family 2, while parents talk to Marshallese-speaking nurses and doctors about their vaccine questions and concerns, according to Stephanie Takamaru, project manager for the coalition. The coalition will also be serving island barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn, she said.

Free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available through a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, along with Pfizer booster shots for eligible people, she said.

The coalition's diabetic prevention program will also be at the event, working with Community Clinic of Springdale to provide glucose and blood pressure screening, Takamaru said.

All Northwest Arkansas residents are welcome to attend, she said.

Due to inequities in the health care system, the pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on the Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas, which has an estimated population of 14,000 people, the release states.

The Marshallese community was also impacted financially, Takamaru said. Families could lose anywhere from two weeks to a month of income if one or both parents were quarantined, she said.

The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese has partnered with health providers, churches and the University of Arkansas to sponsor 13 vaccination events, according to the news release.

This is the second movie the coalition has sponsored, Takamaru said. At the last event, several hundred people got a chance to talk to nurses and ask questions before ultimately getting vaccinated, she said. Common topics of conversation included questions about taking the vaccine while pregnant and breastfeeding, and long-term side effects, she said.