Messages, messages

For the last year, we've been writing in this column that the Biden administration is making matters worse on the southern border by sending mixed messages to the world. The Washington Post published an investigative piece this week, using data from customs that it obtained from the last year, showing illegal immigration at the highest level ever recorded.

U.S. authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexican border in the last 12 months. One point seven million.

The following is from the news story. (Note well: This wasn't an opinion piece.)

"Once in office, [President] Biden quickly halted construction on the border wall, ended the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, reversed key asylum restrictions and announced a 100-day pause on most deportations and enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Biden officials initially blamed the previous administration's policies for the increase in border crossings and said migration pressures intensified as a result of the pandemic's economic fallout. Many migrants have told reporters they opted to make the risky journey north, at great cost and considerable danger, with the belief that Biden would allow them to stay ... ."

Maybe a mixed message would be better. Because the message coming from this administration, and heard by millions who'd rush this nation's borders illegally, is clear as a bell.