Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Annetta Taylor, 50, of 1211 Carlsbad Trace in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Melody Logue, 55, of 1008 W. Bob Place, Apt. 2, in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Logue was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Dakota Kimer, 20, of 2862 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence. Kimer was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Jayme Edwards, 34, of 306 E. Thompson St. in Clarksville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Edwards was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Antonio Hernandez, 36, of 1006 Sherman St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Alexis Doerr, 21, of 1828 E. Parkshore Drive, Apt. 1, in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated animal cruelty. Doerr was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.