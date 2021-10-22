100 YEARS AGO Oct. 22, 1921

TUCKER — G. O. Rodecker, a convict who escaped from the Tucker Farm on December 26, 1920, surrendered to Warden Dee Horton at the farm this morning. Rodecker said that he had been living in Wyoming practically ever since his escape. Yates Standridge, Joe Lindsey, and nine others escaped with Rodecker by sawing a hole through the stockade floor. Rodecker was sent to the penitentiary from Benton County for robbery; his sentence being 10 years. He was made a trusty today.

50 YEARS AGO Oct. 22, 1971

Two Little Rock men were charged with drug law violations Thursday after policemen stopped to question one of the men who was in a parked car on Fair Park Boulevard. Charged were William Gray, 24… who was arrested in the 3000 Block of Fair Park and charged with possession of amphetamines, and Mickey Roye, 24, who was arrested at Thirty-second and Harrison Streets and charged with possession of amphetamines and barbiturates. A small quantity of pills were found on the two men, the police said.

25 YEARS AGO Oct. 22, 1996

A Little Rock man escaped being shot Sunday when a gun pointed at his head failed to discharge, police said. Kelly Wade, 21, told police that a would-be robber tried to shoot him with a 9mm pistol at 2:45 p.m. when he refused to hand over money at the Westgate Apartments. He then wrestled with the man, who bit him in the back and struck him in the head several times with the pistol, Wade told police. The man’s companion fired once at Wade with a .357-caliber pistol as he ran from the men, he told police.

10 YEARS AGO Oct. 22, 2011

AC Customs — a Helena-West Helena shop purporting to do custom-auto painting — was a bustling business, but little of its success had anything to do with cars, an FBI agent testified in federal court in Little Rock on Friday. Rather, the auto shop served as a facade for a large drug-trafficking ring, with co-owner Leon Edwards reaping tens of thousands of dollars not from paint jobs but from drug deals, FBI agent Ward Seale testified during Edwards’ two-hour detention hearing. Aside from wiretapping the phones of drug dealing suspects, agents also set up 24-hour remote, recorded surveillance of AC Customs. The shop is at U.S. 49 and U.S. 49B — less than 1,000 feet away from Eliza Miller Junior High School, where Edwards’ wife worked as a teaching assistant. “Traffic was constant,” Seale said, adding that it peaked from midnight to 3 a.m. Almost always, a driver or passenger got out of the car and went into the shop for only a few minutes before driving off, he added. Seale also described phone conversations in which Edwards ordered “nine-piece chicken di