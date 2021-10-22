Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Oct. 22

• BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will host its annual women's day observance at 11 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Lakita Porter of Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church at Little Rock. Christian Women Empowering Millenniums with the Word of God will be addressed. Service will be held in person.

• EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,1200 W. Eighth Ave., will observe its 123rd church anniversary at noon Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Stephen King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a deacon at New Community church. The community is invited to attend. The church has hand sanitizers at the entrances and the ushers offer masks to attendees.

• MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH has opened registration through today for the seventh annual Breast Cancer Event Oct. 30. The community is invited to attend the event via Zoom from 9-11 a.m. to raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. Presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson, the program is free, however, donations for the Susan G. Komen Foundation are welcomed through Oct. 30. Checks or money orders should be payable to "Mt. Nebo." To pay by credit or debit card, visit PayPal (@mtnebobreastcancerbj). Register by Oct. 22 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Completed forms and donations may be mailed to: Mt. Nebo, Post Office Box 2252, Pine Bluff, AR 71613. Details: (870) 536-6827 or mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate the second anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, with tributes throughout Clergy Appreciation Month in October. Everyone is invited to join the services virtually on Facebook.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event for the children of Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the church's parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release.

