PODCAST: War Memorial's value, weekend predictions

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, we discuss the Razorbacks' future at War Memorial Stadium.

Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones also give their weekend predictions, and the episode includes a remembrance of the late Bobby Roper, a former Arkansas All-SWC player who won a national championship as a player and coach.

The WholeHog Football Podcast is released twice each week during the season, and our network also includes out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.