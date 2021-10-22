Police beat: Pot seized, pair arrested after stop

Pot seized, pair arrested after stop

Arkansas State Police arrested a man and woman Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop after finding large amounts of marijuana and a gun in their vehicle, according to arrest reports.

Deandre Gates and Chrishontra Manning were stopped on Interstate 530 because at least one of them was not wearing a seatbelt and Gates was driving with a suspended license, according to the report.

Officers observed about 4 pounds of marijuana in plain view and found a handgun in the vehicle's center console, the report states. The two are charged with possessing drugs and firearms simultaneously and possession with intent to distribute, both felonies.

Fight over beer leads to 1 arrest

A Jacksonville man is facing multiple felonies after he attacked another person with a knife in a dispute, apparently over beer, according to an arrest report.

Sherwood Police arrested Keith Patterson, 41, after Edward Patterson told police that Keith had grabbed a butcher knife and threatened to "gut" him if Edward did not drive him to Walmart for beer, according to the report. Edward's relation to Keith was not immediately apparent.

A fight occurred, and Edward suffered cuts on his left leg, left cheek and the right side of his head, according to the report. He declined medical treatment.

During transport to the Pulaski County jail, Keith kicked the back door of a police vehicle, bending the door outward, the report states. Patterson was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday with charges of domestic battering, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.