Pot seized, pair arrested after stop

Arkansas State Police arrested a man and woman Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop after finding large amounts of marijuana and a gun in their vehicle, according to arrest reports.

Deandre Gates and Chrishontra Manning were stopped on Interstate 530 because at least one of them was not wearing a seatbelt and Gates was driving with a suspended license, according to the report.

Officers observed about 4 pounds of marijuana in plain view and found a handgun in the vehicle's center console, the report states. The two are charged with possessing drugs and firearms simultaneously and possession with intent to distribute, both felonies.