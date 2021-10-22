PREP VOLLEYBALL Fort Smith Southside down Northside in four close sets

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Southside got even with crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside, earning a hard-fought 3-1 (25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 28-26) win over the Lady Bears to close the regular season in front of a vocal crowd in Northside's new arena on Thursday evening.

The Mavericks avenged an earlier loss in a season-opening benefit match that christened their new arena, taking down the Lady Bears in the first event in their new facility.

Southside trailed 17-10 at point point in the fourth set, but surged back to tie at 20. From there, it was a see-saw battle that saw the Lady Bears (24-11) wipe out a pair of match points to tie it at 24-24.

The Mavericks (20-10-3) had two more match points at 25 and 26 only to see Northside bounce back each time. But Southside finally scored back-to-back points to end it with the 28-26 win.

Southside coach Natalie Throneberry couldn't have been more pleased to not only come away with the win, but also see the turnout for volleyball in Fort Smith.

"These girls are so close, they played club (volleyball) for years together ... it's really special to see volleyball in Fort Smith have this type of atmosphere," Throneberry said. "For a rivalry game with nothing on the line conference-wise to have this many people show up and to have the girls show up and play that tough of a game. Just a great finale.

"Really proud of them for figuring out a way to win. Gosh Northside is a great team ... they are a tough team and they're gonna go give people fits. I'm just really pleased to get out of here with a win tonight."

Sophomore Sophia Neihouse and freshman Lydia Pitts led Southside with 13 kills each, while Toree Tiffee finished with a team-best 32 digs. Tinsley Freeman also contributed 29 digs in a match characterized by ultra-long rallies all night.

The Mavericks finished with an incredible 105 digs as a team in the four-set marathon. Neihouse also added a team-best four blocks, while setter Kennedy Meadors dished out 42 assists.

Southside also served 10 aces as a team, including four by Olivia Melton.

Sydney Klein led Northside with 13 kills, while Za'kari Gurule' added 10 kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Hannah Smith finished with a match-high 39 digs to go with six aces. Set Macie Grams registered a double-double with 43 assists and 10 digs.

The Lady Bears used a big 11-1 run to turn the momentum in their favor in the third set. They turned a 12-7 deficit into an 18-13 lead, but Southside bounced back to tie it at 20. But Northside responded with a 5-2 run to keep the match going.

Fort Smith will play host to the Class 6A state volleyball tournament next week with action Tuesday and Thursday at Northside and Wednesday's matches being played at Southside.

Southside will be the No. 3 seed from the West and will face North Little Rock at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, while Northside, the No. 4 seed from the Central, will take on Rogers at noon.

Southside took a 2-0 lead in the match, but had to rally to do it. Northside led 24-22 and was only a point from a 1-1 tie in the match. But the Lady Bears wouldn't score again. Pitts had a big solo block and a kill to help the Mavericks finish with four straight points for the win.

Shiloh Christian 3, Harrison 0

The Lady Saints picked up the 4A-Northwest Conference tournament championship to go with their regular-season crown with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 win over Harrison in the finals on Thursday evening.

Abby James led Shiloh Christian (27-4-3) with 13 kills, while Madelyn Sestak and Ryan Russell chipped in nine kills each. Rylee Kallesen added eight. Laila Creighton dished out 36 assists, while Bella Bonanno led the defense with 15 digs.

Shiloh Christian will host the 4A state tournament next week will face Wynne in the opening round at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Van Buren 3,

Russellville 2

Brylin Oden pounded 24 kills and and Bri Ball added 20 as the Lady Pointers claimed the five-set win.

Maddie Mills dished out 24 assists and Mddie Feeny anchored the defense with 23 digs.