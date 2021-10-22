Quitman braces for unbeaten Bigelow

Tonight's showdown against Class 2A No. 3 Bigelow will be one of the biggest games in recent memory for Quitman, and Coach D.J. Marrs knows it.

Marrs also believes his Bulldogs will respond accordingly.

Quitman (5-2, 4-0 2A-4) and Bigelow (7-0, 4-0) are tied with Hector for the top spot in the conference with three weeks to go in the regular season. The Bulldogs will host Hector in the final game of the regular season, but for Marrs, his Bulldogs aren't in any position to look ahead.

"Just an explosive, explosive team," Marrs said of Bigelow. "They've got No. 7 (Keithlin Brown) and No. 2 (Hunter Alexander) in the backfield, and they have the potential to turn a short play into a big one anytime they touch the ball. We know what kind of challenge is ahead for us."

Bigelow, winners of 19 of its past 20 games, has scored 35 points or more in all seven of its contests and is fueled by that one-two combo of Brown and Alexander. The duo has combined to rush for 1,537 yards and 27 touchdowns. According to Marrs, slowing them down is a must if Quitman is going to give itself a shot at winning.

"Those two guys have improved so much," he said of Brown and Alexander. "They had good offseasons and put on some size, but they continually improve every single year. [Bigelow] lost some key guys last year on their defense and on their line, but those two dudes have made up for it with how much they've improved in the past year."

Quitman has progressively gotten better as well. Since losing to Mountain View 48-27 in Week 3, the Bulldogs have beaten four teams by an average of nearly 40 points, with quarterback Will Litton taking the lead. The senior has thrown for approximately 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and is equally dangerous running the ball. Two receivers, Trevor Locke and Greyson Ealy, have also teamed for 860 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. However, Locke may not play tonight, which could put more of a load on the shoulders of others.

"We've played without a lot of starters the last two weeks actually," Marrs explained. "We're trying to get everybody rehabbed and back in the flow of things. Until then, we've had guys step up. And the thing is, I think our offensive line is what sets the tone for us.

"Jaden Vallance, Karson Wulf and Wyatt Barker have all done an excellent job. We've got two sophomores at tackle with Cash Hayes, who's 6-6 and 300 pounds, and Danny Quiroz, who's 6-2, 280. We average 250 across the front, and for a 2A line, that's big. But they're not only big, they're nasty, too. They come off the ball and finish blocks. They're all business."

Marrs will need a bit of that nastiness to unfold against the Panthers in a game that'll go a long way in determining the conference champion.

"We're going to have to continue to be physical up front and do a great job of playing disciplined defense," he explained. "All if takes is for one of our guys to break down on an assignment, and all [Brown or Alexander] needs is a crease. That's where they hurt people, on the big plays."