Request to allow high-density housing fails in Highfill

HIGHFILL -- After hearing from concerned residents on Oct. 12, about allowing subdivisions with high-density housing rather than larger lots, a proposed ordinance to rezone property for Roth Family Partnership LLP to planned unit development failed to be approved on its first reading.

The property in question is 29.27 acres of land located west of Arkansas 264 (where it runs north and south from the intersection with Arkansas 12 to the community building and the fire station) and north of West First Avenue. The land is currently zoned C1, C2 and R2. The developer of Applewood Estates sought PUD zoning to allow for single-family homes and businesses on the property. The proposed zoning change had been approved by the city's planning commission.

According to information shared at the Oct. 12 council meeting, the developer was planning to build five homes per acre in the residential area, with the homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,200 square feet. He said the R2 zoning would only allow 3.2 homes per acre (PUD zoning allows for up to eight homes per acre). Since a sidewalk could not be built along Arkansas Arkansas 264, the developer's plans would extend the sidewalk on West First Avenue to the city park.

During the public comment section earlier in the meeting, several residents expressed their concerns that the city needed to reconsider its zoning and not allow the high-density housing but have larger lot requirements to maintain the city as a more rural residential area with lots of an acre or more -- two-acre lots were suggested.

When the council considered the ordinance, a motion to suspend the rules and read the ordinance by title only failed to receive a second. After the ordinance was read in full, a motion to pass the ordinance on its first reading also failed for lack of a second. As a result, the ordinance failed, leaving the developer with no other options but to adjust plans to the parcel's current zoning or appeal the city's actions in circuit court.

In other business, the council approved the following:

• An ordinance adopting a revised planning jurisdiction map.

• Allowing the police department to spend up to $13,500 from its savings for a project to acquire and train for having a K-9 in the department. Chief Blake Web estimated a dog would be in service by January and possibly as early as mid-December.

• Getting an updated cost estimate from an engineer for repairs to Douglas Cemetery and Duke Hill roads.

• A resolution authorizing and accepting a grant for the purpose of acquiring a radar alert and message sign to be used within the city.

• A resolution authorizing the city to establish a separate bank account for grant funds for the radar alert and message sign.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to sign documents to apply for grant funds from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

• The city's financial report for September.

In addition, the council discussed road repairs and getting a schedule in place for work on different roads within the city. The mayor also reported that painting would soon be done at the community building, followed by finishing the kitchen.