ROGERS -- Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Promenade Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Rogers firefighters responded to the fire at 315 S. Promenade Blvd. just after 4 p.m., according to fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

There were no injuries, Jenkins said. The fire was under control by 4:30 p.m., but he did not have information on the cause of the fire, he said.

Jenkins estimated around 40 firefighters responded.