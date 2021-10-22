BASKETBALL

Sun Belt preseason honors announced

Reigning Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Norchad Omier was named the conference's preseason men's player of the year Thursday. The Arkansas State sophomore was also a first-team All-Sun Belt honoree last season after posting 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

Omier also earned a spot on the preseason All-Sun Belt first team, giving the Red Wolves two representatives, as ASU guard Marquis Eaton of Jonesboro was named to the second team.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock had just one player recognized as forward Nikola Maric landed on the third team. Maric averaged 14.0 points and shot 54.5% from the field a year ago -- both tops among all returning Trojans.

On the women's side, Red Wolves senior Jireh Washington was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt second team. Washington, a 2020-21 third-team all-conference honoree, averaged 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in just 11 games before being sidelined with an injury for the remainder of the season. UALR was not featured among the league's 15 selections.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Sills avoids serious injury

Arkansas State guard Desi Sills appears to have avoided a serious injury following a mid-air collision Wednesday night.

Sills, a Jonesboro native and University of Arkansas transfer, crashed into the stanchion after Norchad Omier chased him down for a block during the Red Wolves' Scarlet and Black intrasquad scrimmage. The 6-2 junior was unable to put any weight on his right leg and had to be stretchered off the floor, but ASU Coach Mike Balado said in a statement Thursday morning that Sills' status is day-to-day.

Sills had 33 points in 19 minutes to lead the Red Wolves. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes last season for the Razorbacks.

-- Mitchell Gladstone