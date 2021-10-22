Super Quiz: Uncle

He is a personification of the U.S. government.
A 1989 comedy film with John Candy in the title role.
Member of the fictional Addams Family played on television by Jackie Coogan.
Fictional narrator of folk tales compiled by Joel Chandler Harris.
Jerry Seinfeld's uncle who always greets him with, "Jerry! Hello!"
The title character in a novel by Harriet Beecher Stowe.
He was the uncle to Will Smith's character on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
The fictional uncle of Dorothy Gale.
Harry Potter's uncle who raised him (rudely) from an early age.
ANSWERS:
Uncle Sam
"Uncle Buck"
Uncle Fester
Uncle Remus
Uncle Leo
Uncle Tom
Uncle Phil
Uncle Henry
Uncle Vernon (Dursley)