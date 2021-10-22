SWAC honors UAPB's Diego

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior Kori Diego won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week award for volleyball, the school announced Thursday.

Diego, a 6-foot middle blocker from Belmopan, Belize, scored a match-high five blocks against Prairie View A&M University and had two blocks to go with 17 kills against Texas Southern University. Diego currently leads the SWAC with 70 blocks on the season.

UAPB (9-13, 6-1 SWAC), will host UA Monticello and UA Fort Smith in its Roar Classic on Tuesday. Match times are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, with UAM and UAFS squaring off at 4 p.m.

UAPB's match against Philander Smith College scheduled for today has been canceled.

BROWN SECOND-TEAM PRESEASON ALL-SWAC

UAPB fifth-year senior Khadijah Brown was named second-team preseason All-SWAC for women's basketball.

The SWAC released its preseason honors Thursday. Brown, a 6-3 center from Miami, shot 50.9% from the floor and averaged 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while starting all 19 of the Lady Lions' games last season.