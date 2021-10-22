The world in brief: Ethiopia continues airstrikes on Tigray

Ethiopia continues airstrikes on Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The Ethiopian military Thursday struck a target near the capital of the country's Tigray region, a government spokesman said, the third day this week of airstrikes as fighting surges after nearly a year of war.

Thousands of people have been killed since November in the conflict pitting the Tigray forces that once dominated the national government against the current government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner. Despite international pleas for a cease-fire and the threat of further sanctions, there is no end in sight.

The new airstrikes targeted a former military training center near Mekele city that's used as a base by Tigray forces, spokesman Legesse Tulu said. He would not say how many strikes were conducted.

There was no immediate word of casualties.

Three Mekele residents reported hearing heavy anti-aircraft fire as the plane approached the city.

"We are investigating where the bomb was dropped," said Nahusenay Belay, a Tigray spokesman.

He said the plane was still over the city an hour later.

Syria executes 24 people over wildfires

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syria has executed 24 people after convicting them on terrorism charges for igniting last year's devastating wildfires, leaving three people dead and burning thousands of acres of forests, the Justice Ministry announced Thursday.

The publicized executions of a large group of people is rare in war-torn Syria, where a decade-old conflict has left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced half the country's population, including 5 million refugees outside the country.

Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries in October 2020 amid a heat wave that was unusual for that time of the year, leaving Syria particularly hard-hit. Three people were killed in the blazes, which also burned wide areas of forests, mostly in government-controlled regions of Latakia and the central province of Homs.

A statement issued Thursday by the Justice Ministry said 11 others were sentenced to life in prison in the same case.

Nine others, including five juveniles, received prison sentences. The sentences for the juveniles ranged from 10 to 12 years, the Justice Ministry reported.

The statement did not provide details on the circumstances of the executions. For civilians, the death penalty in Syria is usually carried out by hanging. Syrian laws allow for the death penalty for offenses including terrorism, espionage, treason, arson and army desertion.

Pakistan to boost trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Pakistan's foreign minister said Thursday his country will keep its border with Afghanistan open around the clock to support bilateral trade and the new Taliban-led government.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the announcement after returning from a daylong visit to Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, where he met with Taliban leaders.

Qureshi said Pakistan will provide humanitarian aid worth about $280 million to Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will also try to resume flights with Kabul, which were suspended this month. He announced several other measures to facilitate the movement of Afghans at two key border crossings.

He spoke a few hours after Pakistani counterterrorism forces killed three Afghan militants who belonged to the Islamic State group in a raid on a hideout near the country's border with Afghanistan.

The gunbattle was the latest episode of violence in Pakistan involving extremist groups that appear to have been emboldened by the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan.

Khan said the slain militants were Afghans and the raid foiled a possible terrorist attack. Two other fighters managed to flee, he said, giving no details.

Poles killed in storm sweeping Europe

WARSAW, Poland -- A powerful autumn storm blasted across parts of Europe on Thursday, killing four people in Poland and causing damage and disruption across a large swath of the continent.

According to reports in Polish media, the hardest-hit area was around the western city of Wroclaw, where gusts topped a delivery truck, killing its driver. Elsewhere, the storm knocked down a wall of a building being renovated, crushing a worker to death, and a tree was blown onto a car carrying two people, killing them both.

TVN24 reported that a concrete wall collapsed in the capital, Warsaw, injuring a woman who was hospitalized.

The storm swept ashore in the Brittany region of France's Atlantic coast on Wednesday, where it toppled trees, damaged buildings and knocked out power to a quarter of a million homes by Thursday morning.

Train services were disrupted by uprooted trees littering tracks in France, Germany and the Netherlands and many buildings' roofs were damaged, including at part of the professional soccer stadium in the Belgian port city of Antwerp.