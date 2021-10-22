Sections
Third-graders in Decatur receive reference book from area club

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A third grade student in Leslie Thompson's class at Northside Elementary in Decatur looks through a dictionary she just received Sept. 30 from representatives from Benton County Altrusa International.

DECATUR -- Karen McAuley, Christina Bush and Gay Kiker from Altrusa International in Bentonville-Bella Vista visited the third-grade classes at Northside Elementary in Decatur on Sept. 30 to hand out dictionaries to each student.

According to the Altrusa website, "Altrusa is an international nonprofit organization making our local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Our club offers an opportunity to make a real difference in Bentonville/Bella Vista. We undertake a variety of service, literacy, fundraising and international projects each year."

McAuley gave a brief lesson in the use of the dictionary and how to find words, states, the American flag and other interesting information contained within the book's covers.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Karen McAuley demonstrates the proper way to use a dictionary to Leslie Thompson's third grade class at Northside Elementary in Decatur Sept. 30. McAuley's organization, Altrusa International of Benton County, handed out dictionaries to both third grade classes at Northside as a reference guide for future studies.
