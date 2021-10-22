Ventilator use rises slightly in Arkansas as other covid numbers fall

The numbers of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were hospitalized and in intensive care continued falling on Friday, reaching new three-month lows.

The number who were on ventilators, however, rose slightly after falling the previous four days.

The state's count of cases rose by 622, the 11th consecutive daily increase in new cases that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 18, to 8,255.

The number of covid-19 patients who were hospitalized in the state fell by 24, to 414, while the number who were in intensive care fell by five, to 175.

The last time either number had been that low was July 5.

The number who were on ventilators rose by two, to 123, which was still less than a third of the tally's all-time high in August.

The number of intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied rose by eight, to 205, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 18% of all the state's patients in intensive care.

The increase in the state's case count was smaller by 92 than the one the previous Friday. Already at its lowest level since the week ending July 6, the average increase over a rolling seven-day period fell to 507.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries and deaths, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 33, to 5,694, after falling the previous five days.

Meanwhile, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that providers had administered was 5,583, or smaller by more than 1,400 than the increase from a week earlier.

After rising on Thursday, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 5,572.

Of the doses that were most recently reported, 48% were third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received their second dose at least six months ago.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday evening also gave its endorsement to booster shots for certain people who received their second dose of Moderna at least six months ago and anyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

The number of Arkansans who had received a third dose topped 100,000 on Friday, rising by 2,697, to 101,786.

First doses made up about 25% of the total increase in doses providers reported having administered in Arkansas as of Friday.

Second doses accounted for the remaining 27%.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.