Walmart expanding its delivery options through holiday season

Walmart Inc. has some expanded delivery options available now and through the Christmas shopping season, the company said Thursday.

Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile for Walmart U.S., said the company has extended its delivery window by two hours, letting drivers deliver local orders until 10 p.m. That gives customers until 6 p.m. to place orders for same-day or next-day delivery.

Also, Ward said, the Bentonville-based retailer has added delivery time frames. A new feature on Walmart's Spark Driver delivery app gives drivers the option to shop for and deliver orders even if the current delivery windows are full.

Additionally, oversized products from more than 2,800 stores can be delivered locally, Ward said. These include popular items such as bicycles, big-screen televisions and artificial Christmas trees.

For "a little added Christmas spirit," Ward said, more stores now offer pickup and delivery of alcohol. Pickup of alcohol is available at 3,000 stores and delivery from 1,500 stores.

All U.S. stores will close for Thanksgiving again this year, and open at noon the next day.