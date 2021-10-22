White propels LR Parkview's victory

Jaylon White didn't need much more than two quarters Thursday night to ring up the statistics.

The Little Rock Parkview senior, who plays both quarterback and linebacker for the Patriots, took the field for the offense's first drive of the second half, which started at the 10:22 mark of the third quarter.

But 41 seconds later, White walked off the field with the offense for the final time after hitting freshman Monterrio Elston for a 68-yard shovel pass score to end a two-play drive.

White, a Mississippi commit, finished 10-of-14 passing for 309 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, catalysing a strong start for the Patriots in their 48-7 win against Russellville at War Memorial Stadium.

"It makes me feel really good," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said about White's night. "We're not really pushing him to run the ball, but seeing him throw the ball well tonight, that's tough [for opponents], because you've got to pick your poison.

As an offense, Parkview (5-3, 3-2 6A-West) finished the night with 590 total yards, with White and sophomore quarterback Eric McGehee combining for 371 yards through the air and the Patriots' backs amassing 219 rush yards.

University of Arkansas commit James Jointer finished with a team-leading 104 yards on 14 carries and a score. Willie Eackles and freshman Cam Settles had 27 and 70 yards each, with Eackles finding the end zone once.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1022rhslrp/]

While White is normally a part of that rushing attack, he finished the night with 1 yard on 2 carries as he's been dealing with a groin injury. Bolding said his team's quarterback is playing at about 85% right now, but that didn't stop him from making an early impact against the Cyclones.

Seven of White's 10 completions were of 10-plus yards, averaging 30.9 per completion. All three of his touchdown passes were more than 50 yards as well, and a 43-yard completion with an impressive contested grab from senior Parker Perry was marked at the goal line, just inches from what would have been his fourth touchdown pass.

While White had a great night for the Patriots, the freshmen largely carried the second half for them. Settles had a notable night, but so did Elston, whose nickname on the team is "Money." He finished the night with 4 catches for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.

For Russellville (3-5, 1-4), the loss was its third consecutive in conference play. The Cyclones finished with 144 yards of total offense.

"Felt like we didn't come out with any fight in us at all," Russellville Coach David Wheeler said. "I was just more surprised than anything."