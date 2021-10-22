WHSD to offer optional test plan

Students and staff members in the White Hall School District will soon have an alternative to missing class time due to positive covid-19 testing.

Superintendent Doug Dorris on Thursday said the district will roll out the Test to Stay program as early as next week, but stressed the program is optional for every individual. District officials said they hope the program will help students limit the amount of time missed, as education and health experts still prioritize on-site learning for better academic performance.

The district announced the program following a meeting with Arkansas Department of Health officials and stakeholders representing each campus.

"We hope to get our applications to our parents and start the program as early as next week," Dorris said. "Parents have to give consent. A parent will fill out a consent form. If a student wants to test for covid-19, they can do the testing right there at school. If they test positive, they will be required to wear the mask."

The positive test must be as a result of contracting covid at school for the modified quarantine to be allowed, Dorris said. That's because school officials can control what happens in school but can't tell where an exposure comes from outside.

A positive test would ordinarily require a person who is asymptomatic to quarantine at home for seven days or one who is showing symptoms related to covid-19 10 to 14 days. But with the test, an individual who is asymptomatic and tests negative will be allowed to stay on campus, provided the person wears a mask daily.

The White Hall School District already has a mandate for wearing face masks that will be modified to a guidance starting Jan. 7. Under that policy, a student who has fully vaccinated would not have to quarantine unless he or she is showing symptoms, and if both the student with covid-19 and the close contact are properly wearing masks and not showing symptoms.

A student or staff member that does not participate in the program will have to follow standard quarantine policy.

School nurses will administer each covid test, which is free to the individual.

According to guidance from the ADH, each district that participates in Test to Stay must share data each week with the health department, and if an increase in positive cases occurs in a school setting, the district should consult with the department to determine if Test to Stay should be discontinued.